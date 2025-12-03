Lok Sabha Passes Central Excise Amendment Bill To Levy Duties On Tobacco

The Lok Sabha passed the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill 2025 by a voice vote on Wednesday that will allow the government to levy a higher excise duty on tobacco and related products once the GST compensation cess ends.

The bill, introduced on Monday, amends the Central Excise Act, 1944, to adjust tax rates while discontinuing the compensation cess once its liabilities are settled.

The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will replace the existing GST compensation cess on cigarettes, chewing tobacco, cigars, hookah, zarda and scented tobacco with a revised excise structure.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified that the bill does not put forth any additional tax on tobacco during a discussion on the bill. She said that the excise duty mop-up from tobacco will be part of divisible pool which will be shared with states.

"This is not a new law, this is not an additional tax or something that the Centre is taking away. Many MPs here observed that this is a Cess. This is not a Cess, this is Excise Duty. Excise duty existed before GST. The amount will be redistributed to the States as per the Finance Commission's recommendations," she told Lok Sabha MPs.