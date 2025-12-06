Supriya Sule Introduces ‘Right To Disconnect’ Bill In Lok Sabha To Curb After-Work Communication

A private member’s bill aimed at allowing employees to ignore work-related calls and emails outside office hours was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Members of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are permitted to introduce bills on issues they believe require legislative action, although most private member bills are typically withdrawn after the government responds to them.

NCP MP Supriya Sule introduced the Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025, which proposes the creation of an Employees’ Welfare Authority. The bill seeks to give every employee the right to disconnect from work-related communication such as calls and emails beyond official working hours and on holidays.

The bill also includes provisions allowing employees to decline responding to such communication and addresses other related issues.