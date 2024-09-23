Linde India's Related Party Transactions Case: Supreme Court Refuses Stay On Valuation Exercise

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay a direction of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, whereby the National Stock Exchange has been directed to conduct a valuation exercise of certain related party transactions of Linde India Ltd.

The top court said that the Securities and Appellate Tribunal is already disposed of the plea and therefore the court's intervention is not warranted at this stage.

Notably, the plea is listed before the SAT on Oct. 15.

Appearing for Linde India, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the court that if the valuation of a public listed company is published on stock exchanges, there will be a ripple in the market.

However, the court clarified that SAT in its order has said that the NSE and the stock exchange appointed valuer will be bound by the unpublished price-sensitive information confidentiality norms.

The court iterated that SEBI directed the valuation exercise as it would help it for all further purposes and proceedings. In addition, it said that any information divulged by the valuer will be kept confidential by the markets regulator.

Regardless of everything else, Linde India is required to make all disclosures on stock exchanges, Singhvi said.

The court was not move by Linde India's plea and therefore refused to intervene in the dispute.