Light Vehicle Licence Holders Can Drive Transport Vehicles, Says Supreme Court

A holder of a Light Motor Vehicle driving licence doesn't need separate authorisation to drive a transport vehicle with unladen weight of less than 7,500 kilograms, the Supreme Court has held.

A constitution bench comprising five judges of the top court has held that if a transport vehicle weight is within 7,500 kilograms, then an LMV licence holder can also drive the same transport vehicle.

"No data has been shown to support otherwise", the top court said.

The court clarified that additional criteria for driving transport vehicles will apply to only those vehicles, whose gross weight exceeds 7,500 kilograms and not to those whose weight is below 7,500 kilograms.

This interpretation achieves the broader twin objectives of the Motor Vehicles Act, namely road safety and timely compensation to people involved in road accidents, the court said.

The top court added that the ruling will prevent insurance companies from rejecting legitimate claims based on technical distinctions between transport and non transport vehicles.

This will also effectively address livelihood issues for drivers operating transport vehicles who clock maximum hours in legally operating transport vehicles below 7,500 kilograms, with their LMV driving licences, the court said.

All such drivers should drive responsibly and should not give any occasion to anyone to call them either an idiot or a maniac, the top court said.