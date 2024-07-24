Lakshmi Vilas Bank-DBS Amalgamation: Supreme Court Stays Madras High Court Direction To RBI
Notably, the amalgamation process has not been stayed by the apex court.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Madras High Court's direction to conduct a fresh valuation for Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. and DBS Bank India’s assets before the amalgamation process is taken forward.
Notably, the amalgamation process has not been stayed by the apex court. but only the direction pertaining to a fresh valuation of the assets of the two banks.
In April, the Madras High Court had asked the Reserve Bank of India to conduct a fresh valuation exercise so that a fresh decision could be taken on reduction of the value of shares and writing off the tier-2 bonds.
The High Court's direction was issued keeping in mind the grievances of the shareholders and the bondholders, on account of the scheme of compulsory amalgamation.
The central bank was given four months to conduct this revaluation exercise.
In November 2020, RBI had ordered amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India, where shares and tier-2 bonds of the private lender were written down to zero, citing negative net worth.
While adjudicating the dispute, the high court stated that the RBI could have determined the swap ratio, and comparative evaluation of share prices of both the banks should have been done.
If the comparative valuation of the shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank and DBS Bank India would have been undertaken, then a decision could have been taken with certainty about the swap ratio, or whether the value of the shares have become zero, the court said. It does not appear that all these aspects were considered, it said.
Further, deferred tax liability can be interpreted as an asset and also a liability. In this case, the tax liability of Lakshmi Vilas Bank in the future could not have been wiped out without making the provision of Rs 1,185 crore. If this amount was available with DBS Bank India to set off against its tax liabilities, but for this DTA, the net worth of Lakshmi Vilas Bank would be positive at Rs 486 crore, the court said.