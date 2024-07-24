Lakshmi Vilas Bank-DBS Amalgamation: Supreme Court Stays Madras High Court Direction To RBI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Madras High Court's direction to conduct a fresh valuation for Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. and DBS Bank India’s assets before the amalgamation process is taken forward.

Notably, the amalgamation process has not been stayed by the apex court. but only the direction pertaining to a fresh valuation of the assets of the two banks.

In April, the Madras High Court had asked the Reserve Bank of India to conduct a fresh valuation exercise so that a fresh decision could be taken on reduction of the value of shares and writing off the tier-2 bonds.

The High Court's direction was issued keeping in mind the grievances of the shareholders and the bondholders, on account of the scheme of compulsory amalgamation.

The central bank was given four months to conduct this revaluation exercise.