KSK Mahanadi Insolvency: Supreme Court Revives Resolution Process, Strikes Down Telangana HC's Deferral

The Supreme Court set aside on Monday an order of the Telangana High Court that deferred the resolution process of the insolvent KSK Mahanadi Power Co. As a result of the top court's order, the insolvency resolution process of the insolvent company has been revived.

The case was filed by the committee of creditors of KSK Mahanadi in the interest of timely completion of the debt-ridden power company’s resolution process.

It is crucial to note that Adani Power Ltd. is presently the highest bidder for the company, with a bid to the tune of Rs 27,000 crore.

While setting aside the order, the top court said the high court was wrong in deferring the resolution process, and it passed its order without issuing a notice to the parties involved.