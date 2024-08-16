Kerala High Court Unveils Platform For Bounced Cheques, Virtual Dispute Resolution And More

The Kerala High Court launched several digital initiatives, including 24/7 On Court, specifically designed for handling cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act, a move set to address issues related to check-bouncing with unprecedented availability and speed.

The court also rolled out the We-Solv Virtual Solution Maker, an online dispute resolution system designed to facilitate faster and more accessible legal resolutions.

The high court has also come up with the Model Digital Courtroom Concept, bringing a fully digital courtroom experience that aims to streamline legal proceedings. In addition, the Digital District Courts initiative promises to bring the benefits of digital transformation to district-level courts, while a security-cum-facilitation block and a new CCTV surveillance unit will enhance security and operational efficiency at the high court premises.

Nandan Nilekani, chairperson of Infosys Ltd., praised the launch and specifically spoke about 24/7 On Court as a unique and innovative solution that could set a precedent for judicial automation.

Nilekani emphasised the potential impact of these initiatives on speeding up justice delivery and mentioned future plans to automate motor vehicle cases, anticipating that these advancements could inspire similar initiatives in other high courts across India.

K. Gopalkrishna Kurup, advocate general of Kerala, underscored the evolution of the judiciary's digital landscape, noting that digitalisation efforts began in 2005 but gained significant momentum post-pandemic. He highlighted Kerala's role as a leader in court digitisation, facilitated by tech-savvy judges and state support, and pointed out the importance of making digital access available even in remote areas.

Finance Minister KN Balagopal announced that Kerala is launching India's first digital court and revealed plans to digitalise 14 more courts across the state. Balagopal acknowledged the balance between technology and the human aspect of the judiciary and welcomed the operational CCTV surveillance at the high court.

Kerala Law Minister P. Rajeeve spoke about the Digital Empowering Kerala Initiative, which focusses on enhancing internet accessibility and digital literacy. He noted Kerala’s high smartphone and internet penetration and emphasised the state's commitment to fully embracing digital advancements through its IT policy and the establishment of the first digital university.

Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan outlined the new case management system’s features, including real-time updates and smart scheduling to improve efficiency. He also highlighted the system's integration with banks and police for seamless information exchange and the investment in training for judicial personnel.

Chief Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque emphasised that the digital courts will alleviate congestion in traditional courts and introduced the V Console, a new online dispute resolution platform. He also mentioned the transformation of the Ernakulam Palace into a digital library.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the day as historic for Kerala's judiciary, underscoring the integral role of technology in modern life and the government’s commitment to adopting technological solutions while addressing challenges posed by tech-related crimes.

Justice BR Gavai noted the importance of connecting various banks and police stations to address cheque dishonour cases more efficiently and expressed hope that technological advancements will reduce case pendency.