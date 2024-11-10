Kerala AAR Takes Contrasting Stance On AAI-Adani Thiruvananthapuram Concessionaire Pact, Experts Say

The Kerala bench of GST Authority for Advance Ruling took a contrarian stance on the concessionaire agreement between the AAI and Adani Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd., finding it liable to pay Goods and Services Tax.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said the Kerala AAR has taken a contrasting stance on the issue.

"The Kerala AAR's view underscores the complexity of applying GST law consistently across states, as varying interpretations can lead to differing tax liabilities for similar transactions. This discrepancy highlights the need for clearer guidance at a national level to ensure uniformity, as businesses navigating such transactions could face inconsistent tax treatment," Mohan said.

The ruling stands different from the ones seen in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

The Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling in Rajasthan and Gujarat had upheld AAR decisions stating that transfers of airports, such as Jaipur and Ahmedabad, qualifies as 'going concern' transfers, and would, therefore, be exempt from GST.

Similarly, the Uttar Pradesh AAR ruled that the transfer of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow to Adani Lucknow International Airport Ltd. is also a 'going concern' and GST will not be levied on it.