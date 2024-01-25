Karvy Share Pledge Case: Supreme Court Grants Partial Stay On SAT Order

The Supreme Court has granted a stay on a SAT order, which had allowed certain lenders to invoke the shares pledged in their favour by Karvy Stock Broking Ltd.

The lenders in the case include Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and IndusInd Bank Ltd.

The top court has granted a stay only with respect to the Securities Appellate Tribunal order against the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The court has also said that status quo must be maintained with respect to Axis Bank, one of the lenders in the case, as the shares pledged in its favour haven't been returned to investors yet.

The matter has been posted for interim orders on the status of the other lenders on Monday.

The case will come up for a final hearing in April.