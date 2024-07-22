Karnataka IT Firms Propose 14 Hours Workday, Employee Unions Oppose
Extending working hours to 14 hours per day blatantly disregards these fundamental principles of fair and humane working conditions, the union said.
Employee unions have expressed concern over Karnataka IT companies' proposal to amend the Shops and Commercial Establishments Act to extend working hours in the state to 14 hours per day.
As the state mulls the proposal, the IT employee union, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate, has raised concerns over the move. This comes shortly after the state government’s move to green light a draft bill proposing to mandate reservations for local candidates in private sector companies received flak and was subsequently put on hold.
In a letter to Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad, NITES noted that according to Internatiional Labor Organization guidelines, which are widely recognised, the maximum limit for work hours should not exceed 8 hours per day and 48 hours per week, with exceptions under specific circumstances that must ensure adequate rest and compensation.
Extending working hours to 14 hours per day blatantly disregards these fundamental principles of fair and humane working conditions, it said.
Bihar Asserts Right To Exceed 50% Reservation Ceiling, Tells Supreme Court It's A State Decision
“On behalf of IT employees across Karnataka, we urge the government to reconsider any amendments that seek to extend working hours beyond reasonable limits. We wish to emphasise that if any such amendment is enacted, we will have no choice but to resort to a nationwide strike. We believe in peaceful and lawful protest and affirm that IT employees have the power to effectively communicate our dissent by simply turning off our computers,” the union wrote.
Nasscom, an industry body, has also opposed the move, expressed concern about the bill's provisions, and urged the state government to withdraw it. The bill's provisions threaten to reverse this progress, drive away companies, and stifle startups, especially when more global firms are looking to invest in the state. At the same time, the restrictions could force companies to relocate as local skilled talent becomes scarce, it notes.
“It's deeply disturbing to see this kind of bill, which will not only hamper the growth of the industry, impact jobs and the global brand of the state. Nasscom is seeking an urgent meeting for industry representatives with state authorities to discuss the concerns and prevent the state's progress from being derailed,” the industry body said in a statement.