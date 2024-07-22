Karnataka IT Firms Propose 14 Hours Workday, Employee Unions Oppose

Employee unions have expressed concern over Karnataka IT companies' proposal to amend the Shops and Commercial Establishments Act to extend working hours in the state to 14 hours per day.

As the state mulls the proposal, the IT employee union, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate, has raised concerns over the move. This comes shortly after the state government’s move to green light a draft bill proposing to mandate reservations for local candidates in private sector companies received flak and was subsequently put on hold.

In a letter to Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad, NITES noted that according to Internatiional Labor Organization guidelines, which are widely recognised, the maximum limit for work hours should not exceed 8 hours per day and 48 hours per week, with exceptions under specific circumstances that must ensure adequate rest and compensation.

Extending working hours to 14 hours per day blatantly disregards these fundamental principles of fair and humane working conditions, it said.