Business NewsLaw & PolicyUnregulated Speech Can Lead To Lawlessness: Karnataka HC Rejects X Plea Against Centre's Takedown Orders
ADVERTISEMENT

Unregulated Speech Can Lead To Lawlessness: Karnataka HC Rejects X Plea Against Centre's Takedown Orders

In its order, the court reportedly observed that the judicial approach to freedom of speech has evolved, and that unregulated speech in the name of liberty can lead to lawlessness.

24 Sep 2025, 05:06 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter (Photo: Unsplash)</p></div>
Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter (Photo: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

In a setback to X Corp., the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday rejected a plea moved by the Elon Musk-led social media giant against the Centre's takedown orders.

The plea sought a declaration that that Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act does not empower the Centre to issue information-blocking orders and mandatory onboarding to the Centre’s SAHYOG portal. The high court, however, dismissed the petition.

In its order, the bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna observed that the judicial approach to freedom of speech has evolved, and that unregulated speech in the name of liberty can lead to lawlessness, NDTV reported.

The bench also emphasised that information and communication have never been left unchecked. From traditional messengers and postal systems to modern platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Snapchat, all forms of communication have been subject to regulatory frameworks both in India and globally.

ALSO READ

Deepfake Crackdown: Government Issues Advisory To Social Media Platforms To Abide By IT Rules
Opinion
Deepfake Crackdown: Government Issues Advisory To Social Media Platforms To Abide By IT Rules
Read More

“Social media needs to be regulated, and it's regulation is a must, more so in cases of offenses against women, in particular, failing which the right to dignity, as ordained in the Constitution of a citizen gets railroaded,” the court maintained.

The court observed that X Corp follows the takedown orders in the United States of America, the birthplace and footland of ‘X’ as it criminalises its violation.

“But the same petitioner refuses to follow the same on the shores of this nation of a similar takedown orders which are founded upon illegality. This is sans countenance. The petition for all the aforesaid reasons lacking in merit stands rejected,” Justice Nagaprasanna noted.

With PTI inputs

ALSO READ

X Corp Gets Last Opportunity From Hight Court To Present Proof Of Takedown Order Compliance
Opinion
X Corp Gets Last Opportunity From Hight Court To Present Proof Of Takedown Order Compliance
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT