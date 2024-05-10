Inclusion Of Foreign Workers In Provident Fund Nullified By High Court. What Happens Next?

A recent Karnataka High Court ruling found certain provisions of the Provident Fund Law, pertaining to foreign nationals, discriminatory and in violation of Article 14 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the Right to Equality.

Under the current law, Indian nationals are subject to a wage ceiling of Rs 15,000 for mandatory Provident Fund contributions, with any additional contributions being optional.

As a direct result of the ruling, the financial burden of the employers where international workers are employed will come down drastically since the amount of contribution will go down in accordance with the wage ceiling limit, according to Noorul, partner at Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan.

However, this wage ceiling does not apply to foreign nationals working in India who are ineligible for benefits under a Social Security Agreement (SSA) between India and their home country.

Consequently, these foreign nationals must contribute to the Provident Fund based on their entire income earned both in India and their home country if they work in India. Additionally, foreign nationals from non-SSA countries are prohibited from withdrawing their Provident Fund balance until they reach the retirement age of 58.

Now, the ruling invalidates these provisions from the time they were introduced in 2008, making them null and void across India. This applies to all employers covered by the EPF Act. Consequently, expatriate employees will now be treated similarly to Indian citizens regarding eligibility criteria.

The ruling could be applied retrospectively because it struck down these provisions as unconstitutional and arbitrary, making them unenforceable, according to Padmanabhan Ananth, partner at Counselence, Advocates & Legal Consultant.

However, in such a situation, what happens to any pending or past litigation against the employers or the foreign workers?

Unless this ruling is challenged and overturned, the present judgement shall be applicable unless set aside by the Appellate Court and/or larger bench as per Manmeet Kaur, partner at Karanjawala & Co.