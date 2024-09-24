Karnataka High Court Dismisses CM Siddaramaiah's Plea In MUDA Scam

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday rejected Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's plea against the Governor’s decision to allow his prosecution in the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam. The ruling has come as a blow to Siddaramaiah as the Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot's authority to prosecute him has been upheld.

The detailed judgement is to be uploaded shortly.

Justice M Nagaprasanna ruled that the complaint against Siddaramaiah was valid, and the Governor had the right to independently approve the investigation as per Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court found that the petition required further investigation and dismissed the Chief Minister’s request to quash the Governor's sanction. The case revolves around a multi-crore scam involving MUDA.

Siddaramaiah had argued that the Governor's decision was politically motivated and violated legal procedures. However, the court upheld the Governor's authority to approve the prosecution.

(This is a developing story.)