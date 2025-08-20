Karnataka Agrees To Reconsider Bike Taxi Ban After High Court Calls Assertion 'Thin'

The Karnataka High Court questioned on Wednesday the state's prohibition on bike taxis, saying that the government's argument against the service was without merit.

Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru said the assertion that bike taxis are illegal under the Motor Vehicles Act was "thin", noting that the business is permitted in 13 other states, according to a release by Adi Narayan, president of the Bike Taxi Welfare Association.

The oral observations were made while considering appeals filed by bike taxi aggregators Rapido, Ola and Uber against a single judge's order halting their operations in the state, the release stated.

The court referenced the role of bike taxis in providing last-mile connectivity and said they are a necessity for commuters. The bench emphasised the constitutional protection of livelihood rights under Article 19(1)(g) and directed Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty to instruct authorities to avoid punitive action against bike taxi operators.

The AG told the court that a decision on a state policy for bike taxis would be made at the highest levels of government. The next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22, the association release added.

The court also asked if the state's position was a deliberate policy to disallow bike taxis, cautioning that a lack of formal regulation does not justify a ban that affects livelihoods.

In a statement issued later in the day, the Bike Taxi Welfare Association supported the court's observations, reiterating its goal to collaborate with the government to create a regulatory framework for the service.