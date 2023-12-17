Private Lives At Households Are Not Constitutional Vacuums For Injustice, Says CJI Chandrachud

“I asked myself, what is the harm in stopping law at this threshold of the household? The answer lies in the fact that the household as much as it provides a private sanctuary to its inhabitants, is not simply by that reason, an equitable space.” Despite the general sense of security households offer, there is a fair chance that these spaces may become unequal and unfair to some, Justice Chandrachud pointed out.

It is not uncommon to hear that when faced with a financial choice between the education of a male child and a female child, the family will choose in favour of the former.