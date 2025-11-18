Justice Surya Kant Warns Of 'Civilisational Tremor' In Declining Care For Elders

Warning that India risks 'losing the old world that kept us human,' Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant on Monday voiced concern over the country's fraying intergenerational bonds, urging a renewed social and legal commitment to protect senior citizens.

While citing cases of elderly citizens deceived by digital frauds, abandoned by family members or trapped in lifelong litigation, Justice Surya Kant said the law must serve as a 'renewing framework of dignity'.

He was speaking at a special session on the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (MWPSC) Act, attended by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar and Social Justice Secretary Amit Yadav.

Addressing an audience of law students, officials, legal services authorities and civil society representatives, CJI-designate Surya Kant said the country must confront the emotional, digital and social vulnerabilities facing its ageing population.