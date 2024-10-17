Who Is Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Chosen By CJI Chandrachud As His Successor

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has formally recommended Justice Sanjiv Khanna to succeed him, and sent a letter to the Union government with the proposal. Justice Khanna, the second-most senior judge of the Supreme Court, will become the 51st Chief Justice of India for a seven-month term until his retirement on May 13, 2025.

This move follows the convention where the retiring Chief Justice nominates the second-most senior judge as their successor, subject to approval by the Union government.

Justice Chandrachud, who took office on Nov. 9, 2022, will demit office on Nov. 10, 2024, as Supreme Court judges retire at 65.