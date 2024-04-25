Justice Gautam Patel: A Master Wordsmith Retires From Bombay High Court

Within the first few days of his appointment as a judge of the Bombay High Court in 2013, Justice Gautam Patel admittedly realised that the job is 'daunting in its width and frightening in its complexity'.

The sheer volume is terrifying, he wrote in 2017 on what it's like to move from the bar to the bench. "They keep coming at you, one case after the other. There is a relentlessness about it, and nothing you’ve been told prepares you for this volume or this range."

Justice Patel faced this challenge head on in the last 11 years.

Case in point, the 10-year-old dispute on the appointment of the leader of the Bohra community. Justice Patel started hearing the matter in 2014 and delivered the judgment just this week. Senior Counsel Janak Dwarkadas, who was involved in the case, told NDTV Profit that Justice Patel discharged this arduous task which very few judges could have undertaken.

"He marshaled voluminous documents and evidence running into more than 10,000 pages. The written submissions tendered by the parties just prior to the lunch break, which often ran to more than 100 pages, would not deter him not only from going through them in the course of his lunch break, but he would be ready with his queries soon thereafter," Dwarkadas highlighted.

What's also admirable is that despite the workload, he kept his incisive wit alive.

His orders frequently grabbed headlines and fuelled social media chatter for this reason. To cite a few, he expressed bewilderment on Kolhapur Police's arrest of a man who was drinking tea in an allegedly 'suspicious' manner.

"We were unaware that the law required anyone to give an explanation for having tea, whether in the morning, noon or night. One might take tea in a variety of ways, not all of them always elegant or delicate, some of them perhaps even noisy. But we know of no way to drink tea ‘suspiciously’."

He recently sympathised with the lawyer patrons of the Dwarka restaurant in Mumbai's Fort area, while seeking the progress of the repair work being carried out by the BMC. He asked the municipal corporation to clarify as to "when our lawyers can expect to resume their patronage of the Dwarka vegetarian restaurant?"

He was a judge with wit, humour, and intellect, said Senior Advocate Amit Desai. "He was, through his celebrated judgments, a conscience keeper of the Constitution."

Senior Advocate Darius Khambata echoed a similar view.

"His judgements were a treat to read and entertaining, even if filled with home truths and legal intellect. His court was always entertaining and educational—a tour de force!"

Justice Patel’s over-a-decade-long tenure will be remembered for not just taking up challenging cases, his unparalleled gift for articulation, but also taking some bold decisions, namely upholding freedom of speech and taking a strict stand against the ills of litigation.