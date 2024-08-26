PIL In Bombay High Court Seeks Ban On Online Gambling Apps Junglee Rummy, Rummy Circle

A public interest litigation filed before the Bombay High Court calls for a ban on popular online gambling platforms like Junglee Rummy and Rummy Circle.

The petition, submitted by Ganesh Ranu Nanaware, a social worker from Solapur, urges the Maharashtra government to take action against these apps, citing their detrimental impact on the youth.

The petition copy, seen by NDTV Profit, mentions that while games of skill may be considered legal in some states, games of chance like those offered by Junglee Rummy and Rummy Circle are generally deemed illegal in India.

Games of chance rely solely on luck, whereas games of skill require knowledge, experience, and analytical ability. The petition further submits that these online platforms primarily operate on chance, making them unlawful under current legislation.

Operating such gambling apps is in conflict with several legal provisions, the petition states. Specifically, it is an offense under Section 4 of The Public Gambling Act, 1867, and The Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act, 1887. Online gambling is also prohibited in Maharashtra under The Bombay Wager Act, the petition mentioned.