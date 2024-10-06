JPMorgan Client Who Lost $50 Million Fortune Amid Dementia Is Denied Trial

A once-wealthy JPMorgan Chase & Co. client whose portfolio crumbled as he slid into dementia lost a legal battle seeking to recoup his fortune from the bank.

A federal judge in Boston threw out a lawsuit filed by Peter Doelger, 87, and his wife, Yoon, accusing the firm of keeping him in an inappropriate investment. In a ruling unsealed Friday, the judge said it doesn’t appear JPMorgan knew about Peter’s deteriorating cognition over the years in which he lost a fortune the firm had pegged at more than $50 million.

While the ruling blocks their complaint from going to trial, the couple still faces a countersuit from JPMorgan seeking to recoup its costs from the three-year legal fight. A family attorney said they are interested in appealing the judge’s decision.

The rise and fall of the Doelger family fortune, chronicled by Bloomberg in December, tested whether Wall Street firms can be held responsible for losses by clients whose ability to understand their portfolios wanes. Financial firms screen customers to ensure they’re sophisticated enough to make complex investments — but the industry’s practices for monitoring their cognition as they age are less regimented.

It’s a growing issue as American retirees live longer atop a record stockpile of wealth.

In the Doelgers’ case, JPMorgan helped Peter invest the lion’s share of his portfolio money in oil and gas partnerships — to a degree that far exceeded the firm’s internal guidelines. Though Peter attested to his expertise in such assets, Yoon said her husband lost his ability to understand them and increasingly relied on the firm’s advice. The investments erased their fortune in half a decade.

US District Judge Angel Kelley in Boston found the Doelgers failed to show JPMorgan breached its duties — setting high bars for claiming a firm took advantage of a client’s deteriorating cognition.

The judge said that the Doelgers, their family and other representatives didn’t notify JPMorgan that Peter had been diagnosed with a mental health condition. Yoon’s testimony that she told their main contact at the bank that her husband was having memory problems wasn’t enough to trigger the lender’s internal policies meant to protect elderly clients, the ruling found.

“Ultimately, this is central point to this action — whether there was reason for the defendants to know that Peter was suffering mental and cognitive decline, sufficient to render him unable to make the financial decision that he did,” Kelley wrote. “As unfortunate as it is, the court finds there is no evidence in the record to support plaintiffs’ claim.”

An attorney for the Doelgers said they feel strongly that justice has not been served.

“We believe the court erred in its decision denying our elderly clients an opportunity to be heard at trial while simultaneously allowing JPMorgan’s counterclaims for legal fees,” said the lawyer, James Serritella, who is also the couple’s son-in-law. “Meanwhile, JPMorgan has continued the posture they started with, using their immense resources to fight an elderly couple whose life savings was wiped out, by threatening to make Yoon and Peter, and even me, their attorney, pay JPMorgan’s legal fees.”

The bank praised the ruling.

“In Judge Kelley’s carefully written memorandum and order, Judge Kelley remarked throughout that plaintiffs had mischaracterized the record and made assertions that were misleading, unsupported and untrue against JPMorgan and its employees,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.