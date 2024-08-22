Jindal Poly Films Case: New Shareholders Intervene Over Alleged Mismanagement

Two new shareholders have intervened in the ongoing class-action suit against Jindal Poly Films Ltd. for alleged mismanagement. The NCLT has now fixed the next hearing for Sept. 5.

Seetha Kumari, holding approximately 4.95% of the company’s shares, and Dinesh Jain, representing his Hindu Undivided Family with a 0.01% stake, have joined the existing petitioners through an intervention application.

With the addition of these intervenors, nearly 10% of Jindal Poly Films' shareholders are now involved in the proceedings before the NCLT. The Jain group, led by Ankit Jain, initially held 4.99% of the company’s shares and had filed the original class-action lawsuit.

These shareholders are asking for compensation of around Rs 2,800 crore. They allege financial mismanagement and undervalued asset sales by Jindal Poly, actions they claim have caused substantial harm to both the company and its shareholders.