JCB, Competition Concerns, And CCI's Power Of Investigation

Mediation processes and out-of-court settlements between warring parties must be respected by all courts and authorities and the Competition Commission of India is no exception to it, the Delhi High Court has recently held.

Essentially, the court has said that once parties to a dispute have settled among themselves, then the said settlement must have an element of finality attached to it and unless the settlement is alleged as an abuse of dominance, the same would not be liable to be examined by the CCI.

The court said so in the backdrop of a design infringement suit filed by JCB India Ltd. against Bull Machines Pvt., alleging an infringement of copyright and piracy of registered design of backhoe loaders.

During the pendency of the dispute, BMPL went to the CCI, seeking an investigation into JCB's abusive conduct, alleging that JCB filed the design infringement suit as sham or predatory litigation in order to prevent BMPL from launching its product in the market.

BMPL also complained that JCB was attempting to evergreen its fraudulently obtained intellectual property rights. As a result, the CCI directed an enquiry into JCB's conduct on the basis of BMPL's complaint.

A lot of back and forth between the two parties finally resulted in a top court approved settlement in 2021, which prompted them to file an application before the high court seeking to quash the investigation initiated by the CCI. The high court agreed.

It held that the entire basis of CCI's investigation was based on the fact that JCB initiated sham litigation against BMPL, so that the latter could not sell its product in the market.

Permitting continuation of the proceedings before the CCI after the core dispute has been settled would be contrary to the spirit of mediation itself, the high court said.

Rohan Arora, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, remarked that the judgment is important in terms of the CCI being told that where the parties have settled, then it is prudent for the commission to dispose of the case.

Arora added that the court has recognised that settling and ending disputes quickly rather than leaving it hanging in long-term litigation is better for markets and for consumers.