Jan Vishwas Amendment Bill Tabled In Lok Sabha: List Of Offences Proposed To Be Decriminalised
The bill also introduces a system of "improvement notices" for first-time offenders in order to give them a chance to correct non-compliance before they face a penalty.
From the Motor Vehicles Act to the Electricity Act, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, tabled in the Lok Sabha proposes to decriminalise minor offences to bring a "transparent and fair regulatory environment".
The bill also aims to reduce imprisonment clauses and replace them with civil penalties or improvement notices. The bill also introduces a system of "improvement notices" for first-time offenders in order to give them a chance to correct non-compliance before they face a penalty.
Here is a list of proposed offences that will be decriminalised:
Motor Vehicles Act 1988: The minor offences in the act that include failure to carry certain documents, licensing delays and non-compliance with transport rules will be decriminalised. These imprisonment provisions for the offences will be replaced with monetary penalties or improvement notices.
Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934: Non-banking finance companies failing to produce documents will no longer face imprisonment. Instead, they will be liable for monetary penalties.
Agricultural Produce: The minor violations related to grading or marking rules under the act had imprisonment provisions but these will be replaced with penalties.
Electricity Act, 2003: The act had imprisonment provisions for non-compliance with certain licensing, reporting and operational requirements. These provisions, according to the newly tabled bill, will either be removed or be substituted with financial penalties.
Cinematography Act, 1952: Procedural violations like film certification and licensing lapses would result in imprisonment. However, under the new bill the imprisonment provision would be removed and it would be replaced with penalties or fines.
Legal Metrology Act, 2009: Offences like incorrect weight or measure declarations or failure in registering packaging will attract only civil penalties rather than criminal prosecution.
Indian Forest Act, 1927: Only minor infractions under the act will be decriminalised, while the serious environmental and forest offences will continue to have the imprisonment clause.
Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933: Under the new bill, offences relating to wireless equipment possession or usage without paperwork will now have a penalty structure.
Indian Post Office Act, 1898: The petty offences under the Indian Post Office Act, such as procedural lapses by postal employees or agents that have imprisonment clauses will be dropped and be substituted by fines.
Coir Industry Act, 1953 or Textile-Related Acts: Under the act licensing and reporting non-compliance resulted in imprisonment. However, with the new bill this will be replaced by penalties.
The other acts that have been amended include, Boilers Act, 1923, Merchant Shipping Act, 1958 and certain procedural lapses in Patents Act, 1970 have also been amended.