Jan Vishwas Amendment Bill Tabled In Lok Sabha: List Of Offences Proposed To Be Decriminalised

From the Motor Vehicles Act to the Electricity Act, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, tabled in the Lok Sabha proposes to decriminalise minor offences to bring a "transparent and fair regulatory environment".

The bill also aims to reduce imprisonment clauses and replace them with civil penalties or improvement notices. The bill also introduces a system of "improvement notices" for first-time offenders in order to give them a chance to correct non-compliance before they face a penalty.

Here is a list of proposed offences that will be decriminalised: