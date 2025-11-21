IT Employees To Get Salaries By 7th Of Every Month, Mandates Centre's New Labour Code

IT employees need not fret for delays in salary anymore since the Government of India's new labour codes make salary disbursement mandatory by the seventh of every month for the IT and ITES workforce, according to a PIB press release on Friday.

"Release of Salary mandatory by the 7th of every month. Transparency and trust ensured", the code highlighted.

It also underlined that in order to strengthen women’s participation in the workforce, there will be no gender-based disparity for pay and that equal pay will be rewarded for equal work.

Moreover, women employees will also be provided with facilitated to work night shifts in all establishments so that they are not deprived of opportunity to earn higher wages.

Besides all this, as per the industry-specific code there will be timely resolution of harassment, discrimination, and wage related disputes, and social security benefits for all employees are guaranteed through fixed-term employment and mandatory appointment letters.

These codes have been announced by the government to simplify and streamline existing labour laws.

Outside of the IT space, they offer benefits and provisions for MSME workers, beedi and cigar workers, plantation workers, mine workers, hazardous industry workers among many others.

These include free annual health check-ups for those employed in hazardous industries and mines.

Benefits have also been extended to type of workers like fixed-term employees, gig and platform workers (who have been officially defined for the first time), contract workers, women workers, and youth workers.

The director general of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Chandrajit Banerjee, commented on the labour code and said, "By consolidating 29 diverse laws, these Codes ensure better wages, stronger social security, enhanced workplace safety and a more predictable regulatory environment for both workers and industry."

He added that these codes will bring India in line with global standards, ease compliance, empower enterprises, and strengthen the foundations for higher productivity.