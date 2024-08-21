IRDAI Mandates Uploading Customer Details To Central Registry

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has directed insurance companies to upload verified Know Your Customer details of existing policyholders to the Central KYC Registry website.

The intention behind the move is to improve transparency and boost the security of financial transactions across various platforms.

The Central Registry will act as a centralised system that covers financial transactions in multiple dimensions of the industry like mutual funds, insurance, banking, pension schemes and more.

Insurance companies are to update their customer records when they receive new information from the central registry.