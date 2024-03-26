Insurance's UPI Moment: Bima Sugam To Make Life Easier For Policyholders

All consumer services related to insurance policies will soon be available at the click of a button and on a common platform.

Bima Sugam, the electronic marketplace touted as the UPI moment for insurance, is a step closer to rollout. The insurance regulator's brainchild is set to simplify buying, grievance redressal and claim disbursal for policyholders.

"Bima Sugam will be a one-stop shop for sales, service and claims," Debasish Panda, chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, said at a conference in 2022. The platform providing an "end-to-end digital journey", he had said, would be a "gamechanger".

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, in its 125th Board Meeting, approved the IRDAI (Bima Sugam—Insurance Electronic Marketplace) Regulations, 2024.

Under this, a not-for-profit company would be formed under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, to facilitate, develop, operate, and maintain the marketplace for providing various services to insurance stakeholders.