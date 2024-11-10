Insolvency Stays Shouldn't Mean Open Season On Assets, Experts Say

In a recent case pertaining to Siti Networks’ insolvency, the question of whether a moratorium will continue to operate—despite there being a stay on an order admitting a company into insolvency—propped up before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal.

Siti Networks, a group company of the Essel Group, has been undergoing insolvency proceedings since early 2023, following a petition by IndusInd Bank Ltd. over an alleged default of Rs 148 crore. Although the NCLT initially admitted the case, an interim order from the NCLAT halted the proceedings in March 2023 after one of Siti’s directors, Shilpi Asthana, contested the admission.

One of the aggrieved creditors of Siti alleged that Axis Bank Ltd. and some other creditors adjusted certain amounts towards their debt from Siti’s bank account during this stay.

NDTV Profit spoke with insolvency experts to get insights into what could be the right way forward in a case like this.

The whole rationale of imposing a moratorium is keeping the assets of the corporate debtor intact in a manner in which they are not depleted or usurped by any one of the creditors. This is because the end goal of IBC is to seek maximum out of those assets, which can be distributed as per the mechanism provided under the Code, said advocate Amir Bavani, founder at AB Legal.

Hence, from the time the moratorium kicks in, till the time the insolvency admission order is reversed, there can be no ambiguity as to the continuation of the moratorium, regardless of a stay granted by any appellate authority, Bavani said.

When one party acts unilaterally during the pendency of a dispute, it flies in the face of the objectives of the Code and unnecessarily prejudices the other stakeholders, said Radhika Bishwajit Dubey, an advocate practising at the Delhi High Court.