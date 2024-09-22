Ingovern Flags Challenges For Stakeholders Of Religare Enterprises

Governance advisory firm Ingovern Research Services has flagged off challenges and opportunities that stakeholders of financial advisory company Religare Enterprises Ltd. must be aware of so that they can make informed decisions in the face of uncertainty.

Religare is dealing with ongoing disputes, coupled with SEBI’s regulatory scrutiny, reflecting the intense rivalry between the Burman family and the current management. The situation is evolving, with regulatory bodies actively investigating the allegations and their implications for both parties, Ingovern has said.

SEBI is investigating potential insider trading violations linked to Rashmi Saluja, the executive chairperson of Religare. Furthermore, in 2022, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ordered an investigation into the affairs of Religare Enterprises Ltd. and Religare Finvest Ltd., which brought to the forefront certain financial transactions that could adversely affect the ongoing investigations.

Recently, the Delhi High Court sought responses from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) and Religare regarding an appeal by Burman group entities challenging a three-month extension granted to Religare for holding its 40th AGM.

In addition, the soon to be appointed auditor, Nangia & Co LLP, has withdrawn its consent for being considered for appointment as statutory auditors.