Indian Army Prohibits Active Use of Instagram, YouTube, X, And Others For Personnel

The Indian Army has issued a revised policy on use of social media applications for personnel, wherein applications like Instagram, YouTube, Quora, X can only be used passively, news agency ANI reported.

Army personnel have been allowed to access Instagram for, "purposes of viewing and monitoring only. No comments/ views will be communicated on Instagram."

Similarly, for other apps like YouTube, X (formerly Twitter) and Quora passive participation or usage is allowed for the purpose of obtaining knowledge and information. Army personnel is not allowed to upload user-generated content or messages.

As far as LinkedIn is concerned, the policy dictates it can be used for uploading a resume and obtaining information on potential employees or employers.

On the other hand, for apps like WhatsApp, Skype, Telegram, and Signal exchange of unclassified information of a general nature or contents to known personshave been permitted.

However, the responsibility for correctly identifying the recipient lies with the user.

The policy, which has been issued by Army Headquarters through the Directorate General of Military Intelligence (DGMI) branch is effective immediately and has been updated to formally include Instagram under restricted-use platforms.

Besides the new social media revisions, the Army has reiterated its warning against the use of VPNs, torrent websites, cracked software and anonymous web proxies, citing security risks linked to such tools.

The move comes under Army's bid to balance digital awareness with operational security. The new updates allow soldiers to stay vigilant sans exposing themselves or their units to potential vulnerabilities or threats.

Over the years the Indian Army has been on top of issuing revised social media guidelines periodically and covering platforms such as Facebook, X and Instagram.

Following multiple instances of honey trapping by foreign agencies which inadvertently resulted in breach of confidentiality and information leak, the restrictions and limits to social media use and access were tightened.