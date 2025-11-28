Labour Secretary Says Biggest Reform Since 1947 Will Boost Jobs

India’s move to distill its byzantine labor laws and get rid of obsolete rules will boost jobs and investment, according to the top bureaucrat handling the exercise, who pledged to complete the overhaul by early next year.

Labour regulations, some of which date back almost a century, have long been identified as a key stranglehold on Indian enterprise. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government crunched 29 laws into four codes, making it easier for employers to hire and fire workers and at the same time imposing minimum wages and social security benefits for employees. The changes will reduce the compliance burden for firms, said Vandana Gurnani, secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

“It’s unified, it’s simplified, it’s transparent, and it’s also technology driven,” Gurnani said in an interview from her office in New Delhi on Thursday, calling the revamp “the biggest reform since independence” in the labor arena.

Modi has been under pressure to boost competitiveness as volatile geopolitics shift supply chains. The outdated labor laws had incentivized local businesses to stay small, denying the world’s most populous country the flexibility of scaling up and becoming a manufacturing force on par with China. Modi is betting that similar tweaks across India’s regulatory landscape will unleash animal spirits in manufacturing that — together with the more nimble services sector — will boost what is already one of the fastest paces of growth and cement his legacy among India’s most consequential economic reformers.

The new laws are expected to create 7.7 million additional jobs and bring down unemployment by as much as 1.3% over the medium term, according to a Nov. 25 report by SBI Research.

Read more on the obsolete rules: Watch Where You Spit! How India Labor Laws Strangle Growth

The codes had been approved by parliament in 2020, but were held back on concerns of political opposition and labor unions. Geopolitical ructions since then, including US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, have added urgency to reform and a string of state-election wins, including the latest sweep in Bihar, have strengthened Modi’s hand.

The new codes make the same minimum wage mandatory for men, women and transgenders, and ask employers to ensure universal social security payouts. They also allow longer factory shifts and night work for women, and say firms that employ more than 300 workers don’t need prior approval to layoff workers, easing the rule from 100 workers earlier.