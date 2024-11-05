India Issues Notice To Wikipedia Amid Bias Concerns

The Indian government has issued a formal notice to Wikipedia, flagging alleged biases and inaccuracies in the online encyclopedia, according to government officials with knowledge about the matter.

Wikipedia has faced numerous complaints over partial or incorrect content, the official told NDTV Profit. The notice mentions that the platform’s editorial structure, where a limited number of users exercise control, could enable a small group to shape content in a way that may not reflect impartiality, the official said.

In its notice, the government has raised questions about Wikipedia’s classification as an intermediary rather than a publisher under Indian law. This distinction is significant, as it affects the platform’s legal responsibilities. While intermediaries typically enjoy greater immunity from liability over user-generated content, the government is reconsidering whether this status is justified in light of the editorial control a select few appear to hold over the site.

Separately, the Delhi High Court recently issued a contempt notice to Wikipedia after ANI (Asian News International) filed a complaint accusing the site of non-compliance with a prior court order. ANI had sought disclosure of user identities following defamatory edits on its Wikipedia page, but the platform failed to meet the court's deadline.

The court has sharply criticised Wikipedia, warning that the platform’s operations in India could be halted if it continued to disregard court orders. The court has also demanded that Wikipedia disclose details on the subscribers responsible for the edits.

The case dates back to July 9, 2024, when the court first summoned Wikipedia to reveal the relevant user information within two weeks. However, Wikipedia missed the deadline, leading ANI to file a contempt petition. ANI contends that Wikipedia’s attempts to delay compliance undermine the legal process, and the agency is urging the court to question Wikipedia employees under oath to ensure transparency.