INDIA Alliance Names Former SC Judge Sudershan Reddy As Vice President Candidate

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance has named former Supreme Court judge Sudershan Reddy for the post of vice president, ANI reported. Election for the post of India's vice president will take place on Sept 9. The last date for giving nominations to the post is Aug 22.

The decision to choose Reddy as INDIA Alliance candidate for the post of vice president was taken unanimously. Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced the nomination on Tuesday. The INDIA bloc reached the decision after several rounds of discussion.

In the discussion, ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai and Mahatma Gandhi' great-grandson and author Tushar Gandhi were taken, NDTV reported citing sources. Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance has chosen former Maharashtra Governor and BJP Veteran CP Radhakrishnan for the vice president election.

India elects its vice president through a electoral college comprising members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The present electoral college has 782 members, excluding vacancies. The winning candidate will require a minimum of 393 votes.