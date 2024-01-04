Income Tax: Supreme Court Stays Delhi High Court's Stance On DIN-Less Assessments

In what could be a significant development pertaining to income tax assessments, the Supreme Court has granted a stay on a Delhi High Court judgement, which said that any assessment without a Document Identification Number will be non-existent in law.

If an assessment is issued without a DIN and if it is held non-existent because of this fact, the top court said that a vacuum will build up, which might have serious consequences.

The court said that such an assessment could be an ‘irregularity’ but not an ‘illegality’.

This observation by the court may spark debate. However, considering that this is an interim order and not a final order, one should not read too much in between the lines, Amit Singhania, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, told NDTV Profit.

According to S. Vasudevan, partner at Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan, the Delhi high court judgement stood on sound footing, as the circular issued by the CBDT was binding on the income-tax authorities, and non-compliance thereof renders the proceedings invalid.

The stay does not affect the precedence value of the high court judgement and can still be relied upon by the taxpayers, Vasudevan said.