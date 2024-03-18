IL&FS Moves NCLAT, Seeks Protection From 'Wilful Defaulter' Tag

IL&FS has prayed to restrain the banks from pursuing proceedings against 'other IL&FS companies and/or their Directors and/or officers appointed after October 2018 by the IL&FS New Board.'

Moreover, it has also made the banking sector regulator RBI a party, and requested NCLAT to 'pass an order directing Respondent No. 12 (RBI) to direct Respondent No. 1 to 11 (banks) restraining them from taking any coercive action against the Applicants and other IL&FS companies.'

It has also requested the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to direct banks 'not take any coercive action against the applicant and other IL&FS companies and/or their Directors and/or officers' during the pendency of the hearing and final disposal of this present application, before it.