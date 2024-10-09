ADVERTISEMENT
ICICI Securities Delisting: SEBI Exemption Letter, NCLT Approvals Seem To Be Paving The Way
SEBI agreed to grant the requested exemption, allowing ICICI Bank some flexibility in complying with Regulation 37.
In what may be a positive for the ICICI Securities delisting process, the Ahmedabad bench of the company law tribunal has given its approval and rejected the objections of the minority shareholders. This comes after previous approval from the Mumbai bench of the tribunal and a June 2023 exemption letter given by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.The exception letter issued by market regulator SEBI to ICICI Securities relates...
ADVERTISEMENT