ICICI Lombard Gets Rs 1,388-Crore Income Tax Demand

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. received an income tax demand of Rs 1,388 crore on Thursday from the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Income-Tax, Mumbai, according to an exchange filing on BSE.

The total income tax demand was for the amount of Rs 1,388.09 crore, which includes an interest of Rs 321 crore. The tax notice pertains to the assessment year 2021–22.

The assessing officer made addition to the total taxable income of the firm by making certain adjustments in the order, primarily on the account of: