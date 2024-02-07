IBC Revisit Proposed For Quicker Insolvency Resolution Process

The committee has acknowledged that for the first time since inception, the strength of NCLTs would be more than 90% of the sanctioned limit. The total strength is soon expected to reach 57 of the sanctioned limit of 62 members.

However, the authorised strength of NCLTs needs to be increased in order to deal with the huge backlog of more than 20,000 cases at the end of each year, according to the committee.

It observed that its recommendations regarding the analysis of capacity requirements vis-à-vis projected cases in the NCLTs have not been heeded.

NCLTs have been functioning with poor infrastructural setup and the ministry should prioritise addressing the requirements of the tribunals urgently by filling the infrastructural and human capacity gaps without further delay, the committee pointed out.