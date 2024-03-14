How One Nation, One Election Will Work, According To Kovind Report

In the first step, simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha (House of People) and the state legislative assemblies will be held, according to the report.

While this will require changes to the constitution, no ratification by the states will be required for the constitutional amendment.

In the second step, elections to the municipalities and panchayats will be held within 100 days of simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and state assemblies. This will require ratification by not less than one-half of the states.