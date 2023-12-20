Hotels Are Liable If Vehicle Is Stolen From Valet Parking, Says Consumer Body

In the Supreme Court case of Taj Mahal Hotel vs United India Insurance Co. & Others, the court decided that a hotel can't avoid responsibility by blaming things on third parties, or using an owner's risk clause, unless they meet certain duties laid out in Sections 151 and 152 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872.

This means that if a customer has given their car to a hotel's valet or staff, there's an unspoken agreement (contractual duty) that they should return it safely when asked for.

The hotel owner can't say it's not their problem, especially if the negligence (carelessness) is on their part or their staff's part. So, they can't escape responsibility for what happens to a customer's vehicle while it's in their care.

The Supreme Court had held that where the hotel actively undertakes to park vehicle for the owner, keep it in safe custody and return it upon presentation of a parking slip, in such a manner that the parking of vehicle is beyond the control of the owner, a contract of bailment is created, said Shashank Agarwal, advocate at Delhi High Court.

Due to the contract of bailment created, it would also be immaterial if the customer pays for the valet parking service, or if it is complimentary.

Firstly, if you're at a hotel using their services and happen to park your car, while paying for something else, you've effectively paid for parking too, as per Ahme.

Secondly, in cases such as Bombay Brazzerie vs. Mulchand Agarwal and B. Dutta, Senior Advocate vs Management of State, the court talked about something called "bailment." It's when a customer gives their belonging to someone for a specific purpose, and the service provider promises to give it back, or handle it according to the customer's instructions.

So, if one pays to park a car in a hotel and unfortunately it gets stolen or damaged, the laws of bailment come into play, the court said.

In simple terms, if a customer pays for food or any other service at a hotel, it constitutes entering into an agreement. The money paid covers not just the food, but also an agreement that the hotel will take care of the customer's car.