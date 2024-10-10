HNG Insolvency: AGI Greenpac And INSCO’s Battle In The Longest Running IBC Case—Explained

Over three long years and multiple courtroom battles later, the fight for Hindustan National Glass Ltd.’s acquisition is still raging fiercely, now before the highest court of the land.

In determining whether HNG's acquisition was lawful or not, the top court will rule on a critical question concerning the interplay between the competition law and the insolvency law of India.

HNG, India's oldest name in container glass market, was admitted into insolvency in October 2021 and its resolution has since then been marred by various controversies.

Post its admittance into the corporate insolvency resolution process, two primary bidders surfaced for HNG’s acquisition. Independent Sugar Corporation Ltd. or INSCO and AGI Greenpac Ltd.

Attention must now be drawn to a particular provision under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code that lies at the heart of the matter.

Section 31(4) was inserted in the IBC in 2018 and it states that in cases of combination, the Competition Commission of India ‘shall’ approve the acquirer's resolution plan before it can be put to vote by the committee of creditors or CoC.

A combination, under the Competition Act, refers to the acquisition of control, shares, voting rights, or assets in an enterprise engaged in a competing business, or when mergers and amalgamations between or amongst enterprises exceed certain thresholds set out in the Act.

Both potential acquirers submitted their respective bids in April 2022.

INSCO got the competition regulator’s nod in September 2022, however, it was AGI’s plan that received a go ahead from the CoC in October 2022. It is crucial to note that AGI did not have the competition regulator’s nod at this point in time.