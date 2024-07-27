Hindenburg Could Be In Trouble As US SEC Squeezes Shortsellers

Nate Anderson-led Hindenburg Research could find itself in hot water, as the Securities & Exchanges Commission in the United States tightens its grip on shortsellers.

On Friday, the American capital markets regulator announced action against shortselling firm Citron Capital and its head Andrew Left, for alleged ill-gotten gains.

According to a statement by the SEC, Left and Citron advised their followers to either buy or sell certain stocks on the basis of their research report, while advertising their own position. However, once the followers started trading in the stocks, Citron would immediately reverse its position and earn gains.

"We uncovered these alleged bait-and-switch tactics, which netted Left and his firm $20 million in ill-gotten profits and we intend to hold Left and his firm accountable for their actions," the SEC said in its statement.

SEC’s complaint, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, charges Left and Citron Capital with violating anti-fraud provisions of the federal securities laws.

The US capital markets regulator and other enforcement agencies have been investigating shortsellers since 2021, after the turbulent trades in the GameStop shares. The investigation caught further steam after In May 2023, Reuters quoted a Department of Justice official, claiming that action against shortsellers was likely.

The allegations against Left and Citron sound similar to what Securities and Exchanges Board of India has claimed in the Hindenburg Research shortselling case. In January last year, Hindenburg Research published a report on Adani Group's stocks which led to a large sell-off in the Indian markets. In the months after, Adani Group stocks have recovered.