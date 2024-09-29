Gurugram Police File FIR Against WhatsApp Over Non-Compliance In Investigation

The Gurugram police have filed a first information report against WhatsApp's directors and nodal officers after the messaging platform allegedly declined to provide details about three accounts involved in an investigation, NDTV reported on Sunday.

The case cites violations related to disobeying a public servant's order, concealing an offender to shield them from legal consequences, and the destruction of documents or electronic records that may need to be presented as evidence.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint from an inspector at the cyber police station. This complaint referenced an FIR filed on May 27 related to charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy, according to NDTV.

The Gurugram police requested information from WhatsApp regarding four phone numbers associated with the accused in order to continue their investigation. A notice was sent to WhatsApp through an email on July 17, it said.