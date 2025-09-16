Gujarat Court Issues Notices To Journos Abhisar Sharma, Raju Parulekar On Adani Group's Defamation Plaint

The Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Gandhinagar, PS Adalaj, has issued notices to both individuals and directed them to appear on September 20, according to Adani Group's lawyer.

The Group has invoked sections 356 (1, 2, and 3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which are equivalent to the Indian Penal Code sections 499, 500, and 501.