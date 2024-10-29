Guidelines to Curb False Eco Claims Could Raise Costs for Businesses

The new greenwashing guidelines given by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) will lead to increased costs for businesses and also help in weeding out false environmental claims used to advertise their products, as per the experts NDTV Profit spoke to.

The rules given by the consumer authority, define "greenwashing" as misleading practices that hide or exaggerate environmental claims and use vague terms or images to highlight positive aspects while minimising negative ones.

However, certain uses, like obvious exaggerations or generic images, are not considered greenwashing. For example, if a company says, "its growth will be based on sustainability principles," that’s not seen as an environmental claim. But a claim stating that "all its products are manufactured in a sustainable manner" would be examined for possible greenwashing.

The guidelines apply to all environmental claims made by manufacturers, service providers, or traders in advertisements, including those by advertising agencies and endorsers. Importantly, they prohibit any misleading environmental claims and require substantiation for all environmental assertions.

Guidelines, going forward, would act as a deterrent to the companies who are not making the right claims, as per Karun Mehta, Partner, Khaitan & Co.