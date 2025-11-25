Govt Set To Scrap 300 Compliance Provisions In Jan Vishwas Bill 3.0

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the government is in the final stages of preparing Jan Vishwas Bill 3.0, which aims to erase 275–300 outdated or burdensome compliance provisions across ministries.

The fresh edition of the ease-of-doing-business reforms will further decriminalise minor offences and streamline procedures for businesses.

Speaking at the National Trade Leaders' Conference, Goyal also said the Centre is open to piloting a single-license system for traders, coordinated between local bodies and state governments, an experiment that could eventually replace multiple clearances with one unified permit.

"We are almost ready with the next Jan Vishwas Bill," he said, adding that simplifying compliance remains a key priority ahead of the Budget.

The first edition of the Jan Vishwas law was implemented in 2023, which seeks to promote ease of business by decriminalising minor offences through amendments in 183 provisions of 42 Acts.

He suggested that the traders' community identify more provisions and suggest them to the ministry.