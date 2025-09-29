Business NewsLaw & PolicyGovt Proposes Sound Alert System For All Electric Vehicles From Oct 2027
ADVERTISEMENT

Govt Proposes Sound Alert System For All Electric Vehicles From Oct 2027

Electrified vehicles of Category M include electric cars and buses designed for passenger transport, while Category N comprises electric-powered trucks and goods vehicles.

29 Sep 2025, 05:43 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Govt has proposed making acoustic vehicle alerting system mandatory for electric vehicles. (Photo source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Govt has proposed making acoustic vehicle alerting system mandatory for electric vehicles. (Photo source: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed making acoustic vehicle alerting system (AVAS) mandatory for all electric cars, buses and trucks with effect Oct 1, 2027, keeping road safety in mind.

The ministry in a draft notification said that all new models of electric passenger and goods vehicles manufactured after Oct 2026 must be equipped with AVAS, a safety feature in EVs to emit an artificial sound to alert pedestrians and other road users about their presence.

"Provided also that, on and after 1st October 2026 in case of new models and 1st October 2027 in case of existing models, electrified vehicles of category M and N shall be fitted with AVAS meeting requirements with regard to audibility as specified in AIS-173, as amended from time to time," the notification said.

Electrified vehicles of Category M include electric cars and buses designed for passenger transport, while Category N comprises electric-powered trucks and goods vehicles.

Countries like the US, Japan and some of the European Union nations have already mandated uses of AVAS in hybrid vehicles.

ALSO READ

Tesla Redesigning Door Handles That Drew Safety Scrutiny
Opinion
Tesla Redesigning Door Handles That Drew Safety Scrutiny
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT