Govt Introduces ‘Shanti Bill’ To Open Nuclear Power To Private Players, Retain Strategic Control

The government on Monday introduced the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025, also referred to as the Shanti Bill, seeking to open nuclear power generation to private companies while retaining tight strategic control over fuel, pricing and safety.

The Bill allows private companies and joint ventures to apply for licences to build, own and operate nuclear power plants, marking a significant shift from India’s long-standing state-dominated nuclear power framework. However, the draft law makes it clear that core strategic levers will remain with the Union government, particularly the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE).

Under the proposed legislation, nuclear power tariffs will be fixed by the Centre, overriding the Electricity Act, 2003. The move effectively classifies nuclear power as strategic infrastructure rather than a market-priced commodity.

The Bill also rewrites India’s nuclear liability framework. It places primary liability for nuclear damage on the plant operator, while capping liability at 300 million Special Drawing Rights (SDR) per incident — roughly Rs 3,300–3,500 crore. The government will step in to cover compensation beyond the cap and in cases involving natural disasters, war or terrorism.