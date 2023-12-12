Government To Move Amendment To Bring CECs, ECs On Par With Supreme Court Judges

Now the government has decided to move amendments to the Bill pending in the Rajya Sabha.

One of the amendments which Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move states that 'The CEC and other commissioners shall be paid a salary which is equal to the salary of a judge of the Supreme Court.'

According to another amendment, a search committee headed by the Union Law Minister comprising two other members not below the rank of secretary to the government of India, shall prepare a panel of five persons for the selection committee.