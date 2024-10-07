Government Seeks Stakeholders' Input For Comprehensive Income-Tax Act Review

The government announced on Wednesday that it has sought inputs and ideas from stakeholders as it speeds up the comprehensive review of the six-decade-old Income-Tax Act to achieve tax system reform. The apex body on Monday floated a dedicated webpage on the e-filing portal, asking for suggestions on simplifying the language of the Act, reducing litigations, streamlining compliance, and removing redundant provisions.

The initiative aims to make the tax system more efficient and user-friendly, ensuring long-term benefits for all stakeholders.

The revenue department aims to complete the exercise by January 2025, ahead of the Union Budget in the following month.

The internal committee, led by Chief Commissioner V K Gupta, is undergoing deliberations on issues and challenges of the review of direct tax reform.