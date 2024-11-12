Government Proposes Dedicated Commercial Courts At District Level

As per the proposed amendment, any person aggrieved by the judgment or order of a commercial court below the level of a district judge may appeal to the Commercial Appellate Court within a period of 60 days from the date of judgment or order, "provided that if the court is satisfied that the applicant was prevented by sufficient cause from filing the appeal within the said period of sixty days, then notwithstanding section 5 of the Limitation Act, 1963, it may entertain the appeal within a further period of thirty days, but not thereafter".